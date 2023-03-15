Xi proposed the “Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) 全球文明倡议” in his speech "Walking Together on the Road to Modernization 携手同行现代化之路" at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting Wednesday. It is very much in sync with Chinese-style modernization and the message he delivered last month at the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee for “newly-elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels”. As Xi said then:

Chinese modernization has broken the myth that "modernization = Westernization", presented another picture of modernization, expanded the options for developing countries to achieve modernization, and provided a Chinese solution for mankind to explore a better social system. 中国式现代化，打破了“现代化=西方化”的迷思，展现了现代化的另一幅图景，拓展了发展中国家走向现代化的路径选择，为人类对更好社会制度的探索提供了中国方案。

In his speech Wednesday Xi laid out four points when suggesting the GCI:

——We should jointly advocate respect for the diversity of world civilizations, adhere to equality, mutual learning, dialogue and tolerance of civilizations, and transcend civilization barriers, civilizations learn from each other, and civilizations are inclusive and superior. 我们要共同倡导尊重世界文明多样性，坚持文明平等、互鉴、对话、包容，以文明交流超越文明隔阂、文明互鉴超越文明冲突、文明包容超越文明优越。

——We should jointly advocate and carry forward the common values of all mankind. Peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom are the common pursuits of people of all countries. We should understand different civilizations' understanding of value connotation with a broad mind, and do not impose our own values and models on others or engage in ideological confrontation. 我们要共同倡导弘扬全人类共同价值，和平、发展、公平、正义、民主、自由是各国人民的共同追求，要以宽广胸怀理解不同文明对价值内涵的认识，不将自己的价值观和模式强加于人，不搞意识形态对抗。

——We should jointly advocate attaching importance to the inheritance and innovation of civilization, fully tap the historical and cultural values of all countries, and promote the creative transformation and innovative development of excellent traditional cultures of all countries in the process of modernization. 我们要共同倡导重视文明传承和创新，充分挖掘各国历史文化的时代价值，推动各国优秀传统文化在现代化进程中实现创造性转化、创新性发展。

——We should jointly advocate strengthening international cultural exchanges and cooperation, explore the construction of a global network of dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, enrich the content of exchanges, expand cooperation channels, promote mutual understanding and blind date among people of all countries, and jointly promote the development and progress of human civilization 我们要共同倡导加强国际人文交流合作，探讨构建全球文明对话合作网络，丰富交流内容，拓展合作渠道，促进各国人民相知相亲，共同推动人类文明发展进步。

I have included more excerpts of Xi’s speech in item 1 below. I think a lot of countries may find this more appealing than the Biden Administration’s “Democracy vs Authoritarianism” framing.

1. Global Civilization Initiative

Xi proposes Global Civilization Initiative-Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, proposed the Global Civilization Initiative at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting Wednesday.



Delivering a keynote address at the meeting, Xi, also Chinese president, stressed that tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing humanity's modernization process and making the garden of world civilization flourish, as the future of all countries is closely connected nowadays

Xi proposes Global Civilization Initiative, stressing inclusiveness - Global Times

Song Wei, a professor at the school of international relations and diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that compared with the summit of the CPC and World Political Parties Summit held in 2021, major changes have taken place in China, as well as in the world.



China has achieved world-recognized achievements in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, and has successively proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) in the field of global governance. Especially after the 20th National Congress of the CPC, the international community has a newer, more accurate and more positive understanding of the Chinese path to modernization. China has always been an important supporter of multilateralism while the US is promoting unilateralism, and China's status in the field of global governance has also improved, Song noted.



Song believes that the GCI, which is closely related to the GDI and the GSI, discusses how to explore a correct development path from the perspective of a political model, and how to share governance experiences when interacting with other countries, especially developing countries.

习近平在中国共产党与世界政党高层对话会上的主旨讲话（全文） - 中国军网

Xi's speech - "Walking Together on the Road to Modernization"



Excerpts:



The course of human society's development has been full of twists and turns, and the journey of exploring the path to modernization for various countries has been difficult. In today's world, multiple challenges and crises are intertwined, the global economy is struggling to recover, development gaps are widening, ecological environments are continuously deteriorating, the specter of Cold War thinking lingers, and the modernization process of human society has once again come to a historical crossroads.



人类社会发展进程曲折起伏，各国探索现代化道路的历程充满艰辛。当今世界，多重挑战和危机交织叠加，世界经济复苏艰难，发展鸿沟不断拉大，生态环境持续恶化，冷战思维阴魂不散，人类社会现代化进程又一次来到历史的十字路口。



Polarization or common prosperity? Material supremacy or coordinated development of material spirit? Fishing with exhausted resources or harmonious coexistence between man and nature? Zero-sum game or win-win cooperation? Copying other countries' models or developing independently based on their own national conditions? What kind of modernization do we need? How can we realize modernization? Faced with this series of modernization questions, political parties, as an important force leading and promoting the modernization process, have the responsibility to answer them. Here, I would like to make a few comments.



两极分化还是共同富裕？物质至上还是物质精神协调发展？竭泽而渔还是人与自然和谐共生？零和博弈还是合作共赢？照抄照搬别国模式还是立足自身国情自主发展？我们究竟需要什么样的现代化？怎样才能实现现代化？面对这一系列的现代化之问，政党作为引领和推动现代化进程的重要力量，有责任作出回答。在这里，我愿谈几点看法...



We must uphold the principle of independence and explore the diversity of paths towards modernization. Modernization is not the "patent" of a few countries, nor is it an "either-or" choice. We cannot simply copy and paste a uniform approach. A country's path towards modernization should not only follow general rules but also take into account its own national conditions and distinctive characteristics. The people of each country have the most say in what kind of modernization is most suitable for themselves. Developing countries have the right and the ability to explore their own unique paths to modernization based on their own national conditions. We should adhere to the foundation of our own strength in promoting national and ethnic development, firmly grasp the destiny of national development and progress, respect and support the people of all countries in their independent choice of development paths, and work together to create a new picture of human society's modernization with a diverse array of flowers in bloom.



我们要秉持独立自主原则，探索现代化道路的多样性。现代化不是少数国家的“专利品”，也不是非此即彼的“单选题”，不能搞简单的千篇一律、“复制粘贴”。一个国家走向现代化，既要遵循现代化一般规律，更要立足本国国情，具有本国特色。什么样的现代化最适合自己，本国人民最有发言权。发展中国家有权利也有能力基于自身国情自主探索各具特色的现代化之路。要坚持把国家和民族发展放在自己力量的基点上，把国家发展进步的命运牢牢掌握在自己手中，尊重和支持各国人民对发展道路的自主选择，共同绘就百花齐放的人类社会现代化新图景...



The Communist Party of China will be committed to maintaining international fairness and justice and promoting world peace and stability. Chinese-style modernization does not follow the old path of colonial plunder, nor the crooked path of hegemony after a strong country, but the right path of peaceful development in the world. We advocate bridging differences through dialogue and resolving disputes through cooperation, resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, and advocate a spirit of solidarity and win-win thinking to deal with complex and intertwined security challenges, and create a security pattern that is fair, just, shared and shared. The world does not need a "new cold war." Provoking secession and confrontation under the banner of democracy is in itself a trample on the spirit of democracy, which is unpopular and harmful. China's modernization is the growth of the power for world peace and the growth of the international force for justice. No matter how far it develops, China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion.



中国共产党将致力于维护国际公平正义，促进世界和平稳定。中国式现代化不走殖民掠夺的老路，不走国强必霸的歪路，走的是和平发展的人间正道。我们倡导以对话弥合分歧、以合作化解争端，坚决反对一切形式的霸权主义和强权政治，主张以团结精神和共赢思维应对复杂交织的安全挑战，营造公道正义、共建共享的安全格局。世界不需要“新冷战”，打着民主旗号挑动分裂对抗，本身就是对民主精神的践踏，不得人心，贻害无穷。中国实现现代化是世界和平力量的增长，是国际正义力量的壮大，无论发展到什么程度，中国永远不称霸、永远不搞扩张。

Xi urges political parties to steer course for modernization, proposes Global Civilization Initiative-Xinhua

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also president of the African National Congress, and 11 other leaders of political parties and political organizations also addressed the dialogue. They spoke highly of Xi's proposals in the keynote speech, and expressed their willingness to work with the CPC to play a leading and driving role in the modernization process.



"We fully agree with the four proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi in the Global Civilization Initiative," Ramaphosa said, saying the initiative is vital to the world today.



The event, with the theme "Path towards Modernization: the Responsibility of Political Parties," brought together more than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from more than 150 countries

Discourse Power on Xi and Civilization | July 18, 2022 - by Tuvia Gering

"In order to provide a strong theoretical foundation for the practice of new forms of human civilization, we must establish a disciplinary system, academic system, and discourse system of civilization research with Chinese characteristics, Chinese style, and Chinese rectitude"

On Saturday, General Secretary Xi Jinping published an essay in Seeking Truth journal that aims to "tell the stories of Chinese civilization well, and present to the world a credible, lovable, and respectable image of China."

BRI, GDI,GSI, GCI...all part of XIT - Xi Thought

2. Upcoming US Summit for Democracy drawing ire

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Regular Press Conference on March 15, 2023

CCTV: According to reports, US President Joe Biden has sent a letter to invite the leader of certain country to lead one of the plenary sessions at the upcoming second Summit for Democracy at the end of this month. Do you have any comment?



Wang Wenbin: This so-called “Summit for Democracy” is against democracy in essence. More than a year ago, the US held a summit in the name of promoting democracy. The so-called “Summit for Democracy” blatantly drew an ideological line between countries and created division in the world. It was a preposterous show in violation of the spirit of democracy and exposed the US’s hegemony in the guise of democracy, which has been criticized and opposed by many countries.



Some in the US style their country as the “beacon of democracy”, but how true is the US democracy? Let’s hear what the people in the US and other parts of the world have to say. According to a Pew Research Center survey, only about one fifth of Americans say they trust their government, one of the lowest in history. Sixty-five percent say most political candidates run for office to serve their own personal interests. According to a report released by Germany-based Dalia Research and the Alliance of Democracies, less than 50 percent of Americans surveyed think their country is democratic and 43 percent of respondents globally think democracy in their countries is threatened by the US. If the US democracy fails to win the trust of its own people, how can the US think it has the right to lecture other countries on democracy?



Instead of reflecting upon and making up for its growing democracy deficit, the US has redoubled its effort to tout the US democracy and interfered in other countries’ internal affairs and even instigated wars in the name of promoting democracy. The US has practiced a “Neo-Monroe Doctrine” in Latin America, instigated “color revolutions” in Eurasia, and orchestrated the “Arab Spring” in West Asia and North Africa, constantly bringing chaos, livelihood woes and human rights disasters to many countries. This is just one of the many textbook examples of how the US democracy destabilizes the world. Facts have repeatedly proven that the drama for democracy orchestrated by the US is never a boon but a bane for the world.

Likely "the leader of certain country" - Biden invites Yoon to lead session at Democracy Summit - The Korea Herlad

US President Joe Biden has invited Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to lead one of the plenary sessions at the upcoming second Summit for Democracy, the presidential office said Sunday.



The invitation was sent to Yoon on Feb. 23, asking him to lead one of the five plenary sessions scheduled for March 29. The sessions will serve as the launch of the summit and provide a platform for "candid conversations about democracy's power and potential around the world.”

3. January-February economic data so-so

China’s Economy Rebounds, Spurred by Consumption - WSJ

Retail sales in China grew 3.5% in January and February compared with the same period last year, marking a sharp turnaround from the 1.8% annual contraction recorded in December, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.



Industrial production in the first two months rose 2.4%, up from a 1.3% increase in December. Investment in fixed assets such as infrastructure and machinery increased 5.5%.



China’s statistics agency combines major economic indicators for January and February to avoid distortions from holidays around Lunar New Year

Housing Market Slide Slows Amid Signs of Recovery - Caixin

Property investment by developers dropped 5.7% in the first two months of 2023, narrower than the 12% decline in December and the 10% slump for all of 2022, according to data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



Housing sales also showed signs of recovery in the first two months. Total property sales by floor area fell just 3.6% from a year earlier, compared with a 24% decline for the whole of 2022, NBS data showed.

National Economy Showed a Steady Recovery in the First Two Months

Generally speaking, in the first two months, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, as the Covid-19 prevention and control switched to the new phase in a rapid and steady way, the unimpeded economic flow was accelerated, production and demand improved notably, and the economy showed a steady recovery. However, the external environment is even more complex, inadequate demand remains prominent and the foundation for economic recovery is not solid yet

楼市企稳进行时：流动性改善，房地产投资、销售降幅收窄 - 21经济网

“At present, the real estate market is still in the stage of adjustment. With the broader economy improving and the improvement of market expectations, we can expect the real estate market to gradually stabilize,” Fu Linghui, the spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters on March 15. While most indicators were down during Jan - Feb periods, 全国住宅销售额 the volume of home sales nationally grew 3.5% compared to the same periods last year. The completed area of commercial homes 全国商品房竣工面积 jumped 8%, in what the 21st Century Business Herald said was a result of government efforts to ensure stalled projects get built.

1-2月国民经济企稳回升 全国城镇调查失业率为5.6%_数据_宏观频道首页_财经网 - CAIJING

In Feb, the unemployment rate ticked up by 0.1% to 5.6%. Two groups that had the highest unemployment rates were out-of-province labourers and out-of-province farmers, at 5.9% and 6% respectively. 外来户籍劳动力调查失业率为5.9%，其中外来农业户籍劳动力调查失业率为6.0%。

2023年1—2月份全国房地产开发投资同比下降5.7%_地产界_澎湃新闻-The Paper

Between Jan and Feb, a number of housing indicators fell, with total investment in real estate down by 5.7% compared to the same periods last year. Commercial homes 商品房销售面积 sold by area during the periods were also down, by 3.6%.

国家统计局：1-2月个人按揭贷款3495亿元 同比下降15.3%

Between Jan and Feb, individual mortgages 个人按揭 nationwide dropped 15.3% to 349.5 billion rmb compared to the same periods last year, data from China’s statistical agency showed.

4. PBoC meetings

China will reduce number of high-risk institutions, defuse 'bombs' - central bank | Reuters

China will steadily reduce the number of high-risk institutions to help fend off systemic financial risks，its central bank said on Wednesday



Reforms of problematic small and mid-sized financial institutions have made key progress and illegal financial activities have been curbed, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement after its annual meeting on financial stability.



The central bank will continue to follow the guidance of "overall planning and coordination, differentiated policies and precise bomb disposal", it said.

PBoC stability meeting readout - 人民银行召开2023年金融稳定工作会议

会议强调，防范化解金融风险是金融工作的永恒主题。金融稳定系统要牢牢坚持党对金融稳定工作的全面领导，将深入学习贯彻党的二十大精神作为首要政治任务，坚定拥护“两个确立”，切实做到“两个维护”。要继续按照“稳定大局、统筹协调、分类施策、精准拆弹”的方针，统筹发展和安全，压实金融风险处置各方责任，积极稳妥压降存量高风险机构。要加强金融风险处置机制和能力建设，强化监测、预警、评估，推动金融风险早发现、早纠正、早处置，加大追赃挽损和反腐问责力度，防范道德风险。要加快推进金融稳定保障体系建设，完善金融稳定立法和金融稳定保障基金制度，更好发挥存款保险功能。要以“时时放心不下”的责任感，持之以恒做好风险防范化解工作，坚决守住不发生系统性金融风险的底线。

China’s central bank vows to strengthen risk disposal mechanism, enhance sense of crisis on heels of Silicon Valley Bank collapse - Global Times

China's central bank on Wednesday vowed to strengthen risk disposal mechanisms, fend off systemic risks, and enhance its sense of crisis and "fighting spirit." It also called for proper responses to containment and suppression by the US and other Western countries...



The meeting is of great significance and signals the government's priority on financial stability, Dong Shaopeng, a senior research fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



On one hand, the spillover effects of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, represented by the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank, are still affecting other countries, including China.



On the other hand, debt from some developers poses financial risks, especially for small and medium-sized financial institutions, Dong said

The PBoC study session - 人民银行党委召开会议传达学习习近平总书记重要讲话和全国两会精神

The meeting carefully studied the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, as well as the important speech delivered during his participation in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation, his visit to members of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and his attendance at the joint group meeting of the PLA and Armed Police delegation. The meeting unanimously agreed that General Secretary Xi Jinping's series of important speeches have a broad perspective, profound thoughts, rich content, and strong guiding significance for the work of economic and financial management. The meeting emphasized that the Party Committee of the People's Bank of China and all levels of Party organizations must make it an important task to learn and implement the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the spirit of the National People's Congress, and the implementation of the Government Work Report, both in the current and future periods.



First, we must resolutely promote high-quality development. We will precisely and forcefully implement a prudent monetary policy, grasp the rhythm of credit supply, maintain a reasonable growth rate of monetary and credit aggregates, and spare no effort to stabilize growth, employment, and prices. We will build a modern central bank system, deepen reform and opening up, improve the green financial system, and comprehensively improve the level of financial service management.



Second, we must adhere to the "two unswerving commitments." We will guide financial institutions to effectively strengthen and improve financial services, increase support for private and small and micro enterprises, and further solve the financing problems of private and small and micro enterprises. We will continue to promote financing support tools for private enterprises' bond financing needs.



Third, we must continue to prevent and resolve financial risks. We will adhere to a bottom-line mindset, weave a tight financial security net, strengthen the construction of the financial stability guarantee system, improve emergency response plans, maintain the smooth operation of the financial market and infrastructure, and firmly hold the bottom line of no systemic risks. We will adhere to the positioning of "houses are for living in, not for speculation" and promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market. We will enhance our awareness of risks and struggles and properly respond to containment and suppression by the United States and the West.



Fourth, we must unswervingly implement strict Party governance. We will fulfill our political responsibilities for Party governance, continue to deepen the central inspection and rectification, implement the spirit of the eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, strengthen work style construction, and maintain a high pressure situation of punishment for corruption. We will carry out high-quality education on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and comprehensively promote the new great project of party building in the new era.



会议认真学习了习近平总书记在十四届全国人大一次会议上发表的重要讲话，以及在参加江苏代表团审议，看望民建、工商联界委员并参加联组会议，出席解放军和武警部队代表团全体会议时的重要讲话精神。会议一致认为，习近平总书记发表的一系列重要讲话，总揽全局、思想深邃、内涵丰富，具有极强的思想性、理论性和现实针对性，对做好经济金融工作具有重要指导意义。会议强调，人民银行党委及各级党组织要把学习贯彻习近平总书记重要讲话和全国两会精神、抓好《政府工作报告》落实工作，作为当前和今后一个时期的重要任务。一是坚定不移推动高质量发展。精准有力实施稳健的货币政策，把握好信贷投放节奏，保持货币信贷总量合理增长，全力做好稳增长、稳就业、稳物价工作。建设现代中央银行制度，深化改革开放，健全绿色金融体系，全面提升金融服务管理水平。二是坚持“两个毫不动摇”。引导金融机构切实加强和改进金融服务，加大对民营小微企业支持力度，进一步解决好民营小微企业融资问题。继续推进民营企业债券融资支持工具，支持民营企业合理债券融资需求。三是持续防范化解金融风险。坚持底线思维，织密金融安全网，强化金融稳定保障体系建设，完善应急处置预案，维护金融市场和金融基础设施平稳运行，牢牢守住不发生系统性风险的底线。坚持“房住不炒”定位，推动房地产市场平稳健康发展。增强忧患意识、斗争精神，妥善应对美西方遏制打压。四是坚定不移全面从严治党。扎实履行管党治党政治责任，持续深化中央巡视整改，落实中央八项规定精神，加强作风建设，保持惩治腐败高压态势。高质量开展学习贯彻习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想主题教育，深入推进新时代党的建设新的伟大工程。

China’s Central Bank Takes Up Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’ - Bloomberg

It’s common for government ministries and agencies to hold meetings after major Communist Party and state events in order to show their backing for key policies. However, the PBOC’s comments were unusual in repeating Xi’s criticism of US “containment,” phrasing that wasn’t used in officials statements published by other departments on Wednesday.

5. Taiwan to lose the recognition of Honduras?

Honduras’ Castro plans China switch - Taipei Times

If Honduras were to end official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the nation would be left with relationships with 12 UN member nations, as well as the Vatican and Somaliland.



Honduras would also become the ninth diplomatic ally, and fifth in Latin America, Taipei has lost to Beijing since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016.

Number of Countries That Recognize Taiwan May Decrease to 13 - Bloomberg

While the move would mean Taiwan was officially recognized by just 13 countries, President Tsai Ing-wen has worked to raise the self-governing island’s profile on the world stage during her tenure. Tsai says Taiwan deserves broader recognition and greater support given its status as a democracy.

China welcomes Honduras leader’s remark about seeking diplomatic ties with Beijing - Global Times

It was not the first time that the Honduras leader has expressed such intention, as Castro said during her presidential campaign in 2021 that she would seek diplomatic relations with China if she was elected, but her government backtracked on those comments after she took the office, according to media reports.

Chinese FM welcomes Honduras president's statement on seeking diplomatic ties with China

We welcome the statement by President of Honduras Xiomara Castro. The fact that 181 countries in the world have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the One-China principle fully demonstrates that establishing diplomatic relations with China is the right choice that accords with the trend of history and our times," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.



Honduran President said on Tuesday that she had asked the country's foreign minister to officially establish relations with China.

6. Where did the bond data go?

Traders in $21 Trillion China Bond Market Turn to WeChat After Price Feed Halted - Bloomberg

Information providers that previously supplied aggregated bond quotes showed blank screens on Wednesday, prompting desperate traders to turn to chatrooms available on Tencent’s QQ and WeChat to share prices and do deals.



There has been no official explanation for the sudden halt in data feeds considered by traders to be essential to the functioning of the 145 trillion yuan ($21 trillion) market, the world’s second largest. Fixed-income brokers failed to respond to requests for comment, as did the regulator, which Reuters reported was behind the decision.



The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission told brokers including the joint ventures of Tullett Prebon and NEX International Ltd. to stop providing their bond feeds to outside parties due to data security concerns, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter...



The shock nature of the halt also jolted overseas investors at a time when China is opening its bond market to the world. Not least because of the fact using social media to trade bonds typically goes against compliance regulations for international firms.

China’s onshore bond traders cut off from pricing and transaction services amid regulatory tightening on financial data | South China Morning Post

The move to stop pricing services could be due to issues related with ownership and usage rights of financial data, said Chen Ke, chief analytics officer at CSPI Ratings, a Hong Kong-based ratings agency. “In the future, regulators will have stricter requirements on the security, legality and usage standards of financial data,” he said.

Yesterday the 21st Century Business Herald reported that a data ownership dispute was behind the halt in the bond data feeds; that would be more encouraging than something related to “security”, though at this point no one seems to know for sure - 独家丨固收圈震动！货币经纪商数据迎来强监管，报价交易或重回“群时代” - 21经济网

Three Chinese data service providers, including Shanghai Guoli Currency Brokers, Shanghai International Currency Brokers, and Ping An Lishun International Currency Brokers, have suspended their data feed services. Market rumors suggest that real-time quotation platforms, such as QB and Wind, that provide services for the interbank bond market, will also be offline soon. Prior to real-time quotation platforms, traders used social media platforms, such as QQ, WeChat, and MSN, to post their bond trading intentions, then negotiated prices with counterparties, and finally completed transactions on a trading platform. With the suspension of data feed services, the trading efficiency of bond traders is likely to decline. The reason behind the suspension is related to the data ownership of currency brokers, and it is believed to be due to the "data 20 regulations" issued by the Chinese government in 2022 that explore the establishment of a data property rights structure. The market consensus is that the suspension is related to disputes over the ownership of operating rights to the data.

China’s Most Traded Bond Sees 14% Drop in Volume on Missing Data - Bloomberg

Volume in the most active 10-year China Development Bank bond was 239 billion yuan ($34.6 billion) as of 5.30 p.m. local time Wednesday, 14% below the 278 billion yuan in the previous session, according to traders citing official data. The decline came the day after money brokers had to suspend their data feeds due to security concerns, according to reports that the regulator had stepped in.

7. New Organization Department deputy head

Communist Party Rejigs Human Resources Body Leadership - Caixin

Huang Jianfa, deputy party secretary of East China’s Zhejiang province, has been named as deputy head of the Organization Department of the party’s Central Committee. The news was revealed in a Tuesday article published by the party-run Hunan Daily, which addressed Huang using his new title. Qi Jiabin, a member of the Ministerial Board of the Organization Department, has been promoted to concurrently head the 2nd Cadre Bureau of the department. The position was previously held by Zhang Guangjun, who now serves as deputy director of the department.

8. Guo Wengui arrested

Ho Wan Kwok, A/K/A “Miles Guo,” Arrested For Orchestrating Over $1 Billion Dollar Fraud Conspiracy | USAO-SDNY | Department of Justice

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the unsealing of a twelve-count Indictment charging HO WAN KWOK, a/k/a “Miles Guo,” a/k/a “Miles Kwok,” a/k/a “Guo Wengui,” a/k/a “Brother Seven,” a/k/a “The Principal,” and KIN MING JE, a/k/a “William Je,” with various wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering charges. JE, who is KWOK’s financier, is also charged with obstruction of justice. The charges in the Indictment arise from an alleged sprawling and complex scheme by the defendants, and others, to solicit investments in various entities and programs through false statements and representations to hundreds of thousands of KWOK’s online followers. As alleged, KWOK and JE misappropriated hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained funds during the course of their conspiracy. KWOK was arrested this morning in New York, New York, and will be presented this afternoon. JE is currently at large.



In addition, Mr. Williams announced that between September 2022 and March 2023, the U.S. Government seized approximately $634 million from 21 different bank accounts. The $634 million constitutes proceeds of KWOK’s alleged fraud, which the Government will seek to forfeit. Today, law enforcement also seized assets that were purchased with proceeds of KWOK’s alleged fraud, including a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roads.



U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, Ho Wan Kwok, known to many as “Miles Guo,” led a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of over $1 billion dollars. Kwok is charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht.

Guo Wengui, Exiled Chinese Billionaire, Charged With Fraud in New York - The New York Times

In one case, the indictment says, they posted a video on social media to announce the offering of stock in a purported news-focused social media platform based in New York called GTV Media Group. It was promoted as the “first ever platform which will combine the power of citizen journalism and social news with state-of-the-art technology, big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and real-time interactive communication.”



Over six weeks in 2020, the indictment says, about $452 million worth of GTV common stock was sold to more than 5,500 investors in the United States and abroad.

