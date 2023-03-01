Empty Rhetoric on Ukraine; The Judiciary Under Xi; When Congress Investigates Covid Origins; Updates on Bao Fan

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to the PRC’s 12-point plan for a peaceful settlement of the Russian war in Ukraine, including why feigning neutrality fell flat with the international community, continued warnings from U.S. officials regarding weapons assistance, and a visit to Beijing from Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. From there: the Central Party Committee and State Council release new guidelines for legal education, examining the Chinese legal system under Xi, and thoughts on the implications of a Congressional investigation into the origins of Covid-19. At the end: Updates on Bao Fan, the crackdown on corruption in the financial sector, PRC currency ambitions, the shift to conducting life via mobile apps, and a word about gray hair.

We love feedback and questions for future episodes. To email the show: email@sharpchina.fm. You can also submit questions and feedback in the Sinocism chat:

