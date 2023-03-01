Mar 1 • 55M

Empty Rhetoric on Ukraine; The Judiciary Under Xi; When Congress Investigates Covid Origins; Updates on Bao Fan

 
0:00
-55:06
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Sinocism to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Episode details
Comments

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to the PRC’s 12-point plan for a peaceful settlement of the Russian war in Ukraine, including why feigning neutrality fell flat with the international community, continued warnings from U.S. officials regarding weapons assistance, and a visit to Beijing from Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. From there: the Central Party Committee and State Council release new guidelines for legal education, examining the Chinese legal system under Xi, and thoughts on the implications of a Congressional investigation into the origins of Covid-19. At the end: Updates on Bao Fan, the crackdown on corruption in the financial sector, PRC currency ambitions, the shift to conducting life via mobile apps, and a word about gray hair.

We love feedback and questions for future episodes. To email the show: email@sharpchina.fm. You can also submit questions and feedback in the Sinocism chat:

Join Bill Bishop’s subscriber chat
Available exclusively in the Substack app

PRC-Ukraine; Xi and propaganda into the Two Meetings; Legal education guideline; Li Keqiang farewell tour -- Sinocism

PRC-Russia-Ukraine; US-PRC; Financial sector personnel and corruption -- Sinocism

China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis -- MoFA

President Xi Jinping Had a Virtual Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- MoFA

As China Calls for Peace, U.S. Believes Beijing Is Considering Artillery and Drone Deliveries to Moscow -- Wall St. Journal

Putin ally Lukashenko meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing -- CNN

China releases key guideline on legal education, stresses firm stand to oppose Western erroneous views -- Global Times

Xi’s Law-and-Order Strategy -- Foreign Affairs

Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of Covid-19 Pandemic, Energy Department Now Says -- Wall St. Journal

The State of Dynamic Zero-COVID and Reactions to That ProPublica Report -- Sharp China:

Australia rides out Chinese sanctions as exports boom -- Financial Times

House committee on China starts two-year drive to ‘decouple’ -- Washington Post

Star Banker in China Who Vanished Is Said to Be Aiding Government Inquiry -- New York Times

Missing Banker Bao Fan Is Cooperating in China Probe, His Firm Says -- Bloomberg

With Streaks of Gray Hair, Xi Jinping of China Breaks With Tradition -- N.Y. Times

The Knockout EP01: Gao Qiqiang is Sent to the Police for Fighting | 狂飙 | iQIYI -- YouTube